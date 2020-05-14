Allen Hall, the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication building, experienced a water leak Saturday, according to a UO spokesperson. The leak affected at least six rooms across the second and third floors, according to a sign posted on Allen Hall’s front door.
The leak is related to a piece of heating, ventilation and cooling equipment “above the ceiling at the South end of H301,” according to the sign. “The specific cause has yet to be determined,” the sign stated, “but the unit has been turned off and the leak has been halted.”
The leak impacted Allen Hall’s IT support area, UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said in an email. “We are still assessing the damage and letting equipment dry out before trying to turn it on,” Hubbard said. “Some laptops, computers, diagnostic and repair equipment, among other items, were destroyed.”
Environmental Health and Safety is in charge of the mitigation process, the sign stated, working to dry out the affected areas of the building. EHS has already set up their equipment to begin the drying process, Hubbard said. Campus Planning and Facilities Management will manage the reconstruction process, returning it “to finished and operational status.”
EHS hopes to have the drying process completed around this weekend, Hubbard said.
EHS and CPFM also received reports of orange and brown water in Allen Hall, according to another sign posted on Allen Hall’s door. “The water discoloration is due to our buildings being largely idle since March due to COVID-19 operational changes,” Hubbard said. The discoloration was not related to the water leak, he said.