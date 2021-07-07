The University of Oregon found three sites of lead contamination in Hendricks Hall water sources on June 4.
The sites in question included two drinking fountains and one water faucet.
According to the report, the UO maintenance team conducted procedural corrections to negate further contamination. The remedial actions were not successful for one of the water fountains, which will be turned off till further notice.
Adam Jones, the building environmental science manager at UO, said the university is not required to test its buildings for lead water, but has been doing so voluntarily since 2016.
Oregon SB 1062 — which passed into law in 2017 — requires public schools to do water testing. However, there is no state or federal law that requires water testing at universities.
This means UO is only required to test the water of the two childcare facilities on campus.
However, the Environmental Protection Agency requires the Eugene Water and Electric Board to sample all of the water used on the UO campus, university spokesperson Saul Hubbard said.
Jones said testing is mostly done during the summer months because fewer students and staff are around. Procedural testing requires the water to sit, and sometimes students or staff inadvertently mess with the testing by washing their hands or using a water fountain that's being tested, he said.
Currently, Hendricks Hall is only occupied by summer students and staff members who have offices in the building. Jones said that testing is done in the residence halls when students have moved out in the beginning of summer.
Jones said lead fixtures are usually the source of positive lead confirmations, as opposed to pipes. While Jones said he is unaware of the presence of lead piping on campus, there could be lead presences in fixtures, angle stops and flex piping.
UO phases out these fixtures when it installs new systems in its buildings, though it is under no legal obligation to do so under building codes, Jones said.
When a lead confirmation pops up, UO turns off that water source and alerts students that might have been exposed to the lead, Jones said. If it is a heavily trafficked area, the UO supplies an alternate water source to the area.
According to Jones, most lead leak sites can be mitigated by either repairing the problem area or replacing the water and pipe systems in buildings. He said none of the water systems are turned back on until the fixture is “compliant,” or safe to drink.
Hubbard said replacing these dysfunctional systems is one of the university’s many deferred maintenance needs. Total costs for all things on the deferred maintenance list is over $350 million dollars, with campus management and planning receiving between $8 million and $12 million each year to address the UO’s greatest needs, Hubbard said.
One of the newest projects will be updating Villard and University Halls through the Heritage Renovation Project. On June 26, the Oregon legislature approved UO’s request for $58.5 million to replace all plumbing lines in the buildings and update the buildings to fit Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
“In the meantime,” Hubbard said, “we are confident that the monitoring and mitigation procedures that we have put in place are effective.”