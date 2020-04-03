Four more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, bringing the total infected number to 24 and one suspected death.
Due to a clerical error, one of the cases reported Thursday in Lane County was actually in Douglas County, said Jason Davis, Lane County Public Health press officer.
According to the press release sent out by LCPH, two of the new cases are a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male from Eugene-Springfield. Both are currently quarantined at their individual residence and both cases are thought to be a result of household transmission.
According to Davis, these have been the first cases of teenagers contracting the virus in Lane County.
The third and forth cases are a male in his 70s and a female in her 60s. Both are currently medically stable and quarantined within their own respective homes. Lane County Public Health presumes the cases are travel related.
During LCPH’s press conference Friday, County Commissioners Chair Heather Buch announced that the Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve purchase of a building to serve as an isolation center for their COVID-19 response.
The building, located at 100 River Ave. in Eugene, will also help with expected hospital surges due to COVID-19. It will provide a safe space for individuals who are awaiting test results or have tested positive and who lack options and resources to isolate themselves.
The 18,000-square-foot building used to serve as a veterans administration clinic and has been vacant for an extended period of time, Buch said. It has many individual rooms and is uniquely positioned to help those in need during this time.
“We will be able to provide food and laundry services on site,” Buch said. “The length of stay for each individual will depend on their individual medical needs.”
According to Buch, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will inspect the building on Monday in order to secure it as an isolation location. The Army Corps will notify the board if there are any changes that need to be made in order to receive final approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the isolation location.
“We know these have been long and hard weeks,” said Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. “We are grateful for those in the community who have helped flatten the curve.”
Vinis said that according to studies conducted by health officials across the country, social distancing has been working.
Vinis reminded renters that Gov. Kate Brown had announced a moratorium on home evictions for non-payment of rent, regardless of immigration status.
Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg urged individuals not to overstock during this time, as delivery routes have not been interrupted. According to Lundberg, overstocking can be detrimental to others in the community.