Lawyers representing UO’s women’s beach volleyball and rowing teams have reportedly requested a meeting with Oregon president John Karl Scholz to address potential Title IX violations. The Oregonian reported in July 2023 on complaints from the beach volleyball team regarding unfair facilities. Due to the complaints addressing gender inequality, there’s potential for a Title IX lawsuit, something the team’s lawyers have not ruled out.
July’s news focused on the difference in facilities between the beach volleyball team and others, saying that, despite holding status as an official school team, they aren’t allocated a court or locker room on school grounds, instead practicing at a local public park. They’ve listed other issues, including an inability to find adequate travel and lodging for away games, where they say they’ve been forced to stay in players’ family homes.
They’re joined by the rowing team, who are pursuing equal competitive opportunities. In 2022, they contested an NCAA rule that would not allow them to compete in Pac-12 events, while the Oregon men’s team could. They’ve got the men’s rowing team on their side, and have now joined the beach volleyball team in petitioning the university.
After a series of back-and-forth discussions, the full group, who’ve secured legal services from Arthur H. Bryant of Bailey & Glasser, LLP, have set a date of September 6, a week from the statement, for a response. If they can’t find answers, they say, they’re prepared to sue. Scholz and the University of Oregon have not yet responded.