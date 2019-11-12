The University of Oregon Law School will host playwright and lawyer Mary Kathryn Nagle Tuesday for the Annual Rennard Strickland Lecture. Nagle’s lecture will be on Tribal Sovereignty: The Origins of Environmental Law.
Nagle, a member of the Cherokee Nation is a partner at Pipestem Law, a firm that specializes in the sovereignty rights of tribal governments, according to its website.
Nagle has previously written about the intersection of tribal sovereignty and the environment in the Yale Law Journal in a 2018 paper examining the occupation of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline. “Truly the greatest environmental challenges in the United States today come as the direct result of a legal framework designed to eliminate tribal sovereignty,” Nagle said on the impact of her work.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Knight Law Center with a reception afterward at the Many Nations Longhouse.