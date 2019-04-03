Laura Vandenbergh, head of University of Oregon’s School of Art + Design has been appointed interim dean of the University of Oregon College of Design. She will be replacing Dean Christoph Lindner, who will be leaving the University in August.
Vandenbergh, who has worked at the university since 1998, has become recognized as both a distinguished administrator and artist. According to a statement from former provost Jayanth Banavar, Vandenbergh is “highly regarded for her passion for excellence and creativity,”
Her works have been exhibited in many parts of the world, including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Germany and parts of the Pacific Northwest, according to her UO profile. She has received awards from the Oregon Arts Commission, the Ucross, Foundation and the Ford Family Foundation, among others.
“She has a wealth of experience in administration,”said Banavar in a press release Wednesday afternoon. From 2008-14, she acted as the head of the university’s art department before becoming the head of the School of Art + Design in 2017. She served on the university’s Academic Residential Communities Council, University Senate, and Undergraduate Council. She has also represented the university with the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, an organization which evaluates graduate and undergraduate art degree programs, and establishes national academic standards.
“I have every confidence that, with Laura in the interim dean position, the College of Design will continue advancing the vision and direction that Christoph started when he arrived at UO three years ago,” Banavar said.
To ensure a smooth transition, Vandenbergh will be working with Lindner until he departs at the end of the academic year. During this time, an acting head for the School of Art + Design will also be chosen to fill Vandenbergh’s position. Lindner and Vandenbergh will also be cooperating over the transitional period to address budget reduction efforts within the college of design, according to Banavar’s statement.
Vandenbergh will officially assume the position on July 1.