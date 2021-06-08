Lane County will permanently move to the “Low Risk” category for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 9, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced today. The shift means Lane County will lift most restrictions since achieving Brown’s 65% vaccination rate and submitting a vaccination equity plan.
Indoor dining cannot exceed 50% capacity under the new classification, according to the Oregon Health Authority risk level chart. Outdoor dining will have a maximum capacity of 300 people, with a limit of eight people per table. Eating and drinking establishments must close by midnight.
Indoor recreation and entertainment will have maximum capacities of 50%. Retail stores and shopping centers will have a 75% maximum capacity.
Lane County is one of three counties — including Coos and Wasco counties — moving down to “Low Risk.”
“Oregon is so close to more fully reopening our economy, and I am grateful to everyone who has stepped up to get vaccinated,” Brown wrote in her statement. “We will soon need to reach fewer than 100,000 Oregonians to achieve our statewide vaccination goal of 70% and lift the county risk level framework.”
Brown’s press release said Oregon will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions when 70% of Oregonians 18 years and older receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Oregonians who receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination by July 27 are eligible to win $1 million through the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” lottery campaign, Brown said in the statement.