Lane County will enter phase two of reopening on Friday, which relaxes curfews and gathering sizes.
Lane County applied to enter phase two on May 31 and it was approved by Governor Kate Brown Thursday, according to the City of Eugene
Phase two allows gatherings of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Phase two also allows the opening of indoor and outdoor venues, including theaters, churches, offices, pools, sports courts, arcades, bowling alleys, batting cages and minigolf. Bar and restaurants now have relaxed curfews and recreational sports teams are allowed to resume practices.
“We are confident with our ability to meet or exceed the State’s requirements for entering Phase 2 and their assessment of the way and rate at which COVID-19 is spreading through Lane County,” Lane County COVID-19 Incident Commander Karen Gaffney said.
“Given the complexity of our current situation, Public Health is working harder than ever to investigate cases and isolate contacts. It’s through this work, and our community’s willingness to prioritize health that we prepare for this next phase.”
Lane County entered phase one on May 14 alongside 28 other counties.