The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
New Cases
Since Jan. 15, the Oregon Health Authority reported 5,869 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 new deaths in its daily reports. Saturday, Jan. 16 showed the largest numbers of the week with 1,173 cases and 41 deaths.
The total number of cases in Lane County has risen to 8,578 and the death toll to 101, according to Lane County Public Health. The 20-29 age group has the largest number of cases, accounting for 24.2% of all cases in the county.
According to the University of Oregon’s COVID-19 website, there have been 141 new cases since Jan. 14 at UO, with 64 cases coming from off-campus students, 76 from on-campus students and one from an employee. There was a decline in campus cases from Jan. 11 to 18, going from 142 to 66.
Vaccine Updates
Gov. Kate Brown gave updates on Oregon’s vaccine rollout during a Jan. 15 press conference, stating that educators and school staff will start receiving vaccines on Jan. 25 in an effort to begin in-person classes.
Brown also announced that the vaccination of citizens 65 and over will be pushed back from Jan. 25 to Feb. 8 as a result of a non-existent federal stockpile of vaccines, which Brown called “disturbing.”
"Let me assure you that Oregon’s priorities, and my priorities, have not changed,” said Brown. “I remain committed to vaccinating our seniors quickly."