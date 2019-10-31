The Oregon Health Authority announced Sunday that two people — a visitor and a Lane County resident — were diagnosed with measles, according to a press release. Both cases were linked to an individual carrying the disease who passed through the Portland airport on Oct. 12 after an international flight. Neither of the cases have been fully vaccinated against measles.
Health officials suggest calling a health care provider if you think you may have been exposed to measles. Some symptoms include fever, cough, red eyes or a rash. Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus and can sometimes appear as a severe viral infection, said Deb Beck, executive director of the University of Oregon Health Center.
For students on campus, Beck said hand-washing, staying home and contacting the Health Center when sick are a few precautions to take. Students can also receive vaccines for the disease from the Health Center if they haven’t already.
The university has a 94% compliance rate with the required measles, mumps and rubella shot, Beck said. The roughly 1,300 students who represent the 6% of unvaccinated students have been urged to get vaccinated or show proof of previous vaccination. Beck said the health center proactively monitors immunization compliance during registration. Students who don’t show proof they got the required shots will have registration holds placed on their accounts; international students receive the hold prior to their first term at the University of Oregon, and domestic students receive the hold their second term.
“The University Health Center is currently reaching out to all students who have not met the compliance requirements to date,” Beck said.
People could have been exposed at the following places in Lane County, according to the Oregon Health Authority:
Monday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Creswell Bakery, 182 S 2nd St, Creswell
Monday, Oct. 21, Noon-4 p.m.: Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette Street, Eugene
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 4-7 p.m.: Blue Mist, 1400 Valley River Drive, Suite 130, Eugene
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6-9 p.m.: North Fork Public House, 2805 Shadowview Drive, Eugene