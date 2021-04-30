New Cases and Vaccine Updates
The Oregon Health Authority reported 5,816 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths since April 23, according to its daily reports. April 23 had the highest number of new cases that week with 1,020 cases and nine deaths.
OHA data showed Oregon has fully vaccinated over 1.2 million people, with 1.8 million people receiving at least one dose. Oregon will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a statement by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
Lane County Public Health reported 408 new cases in the last seven days, bringing the county’s total cases to 12,263. The death toll remains at 144. As of April 29, Lane County has administered 288,360 total doses with 32.46% of its population fully vaccinated. All people ages 16 and over are eligible to be vaccinated. Appointments through the county can be made here.
The University of Oregon reported 58 new cases over the past seven days, 26 from off-campus students, 31 from on-campus students and one from an employee. UO administered Pfizer vaccines throughout the last week at clinics held at Autzen Stadium. It will administer second doses mid-May. According to a COVID-19 update, the university has administered over 4,600 vaccines so far. Appointments are full, but students can sign up for the waitlist.
Lane County moves to Extreme Risk
Effective Friday, April 30, Lane County will be classified as Extreme Risk. A ban on indoor dining and limited maximum capacities will follow. Outdoor dining is allowed with a maximum of 50 people, and retail stores capacity remains at 50% maximum.
Brown extended the state of emergency Thursday for 60 days. The extension is in response to surging COVID-19 numbers statewide.