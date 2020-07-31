The news moves pretty fast, and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized this week’s coronavirus updates. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
Lane County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, with 484 confirmed and presumptive positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirty-four residents are currently infectious, with five individuals currently hospitalized, as of July 30. Three people have died due to suspected COVID-19 infection since the beginning of the pandemic. At least 40,234 residents have been tested, according to current Lane County Public Health data.
Lane county is seeing a slight downtrend in positive and presumptive cases, but an increase in sporadic transmission, according to Thursday’s LCPH briefing. Sporadic transmissions occur when individuals can’t identify a source of infection, which limits the county’s ability to manage coronavirus hotspots.
University of Oregon
Three University of Oregon students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. UO reported two new cases on July 24 and one on July 29, bringing the total number of cases within the UO community to 43.
One of the three new positive cases is travel-related. “Travel-related cases are on the rise in our community and in Oregon,” the July 24 email update stated. “Remember to wear a face covering and stay at least 6 feet apart from others whenever you are out.”
Statewide
Oregon has seen an additional 2,415 cases since July 24, bringing the total case count to 18,131. Oregon Health Authority reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive cases and five deaths on Thursday alone, bringing the number of statewide deaths to 316.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference on Tuesday to provide specific guidelines that counties and the state at large must meet for schools to reopen in the fall.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate needs to be under 5% for three consecutive weeks at the state and county level. Counties must also have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people for three weeks, in order for schools to reopen.
“I have taken some strong steps including requiring face coverings, limiting social and formal gatherings, and making sure we're limiting venue gatherings,” Brown said. “Oregonians will all play a role in what the upcoming school year will look like.”