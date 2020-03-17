Lane County Public Health announced its first positive test of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Lane County Government Twitter account, LCPH is reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the person.
The individual is a 69-year-old man in the Eugene-Springfield area, according to Lane County Public Health. The man lives in a private residence. “We believe this is community transmission, within the metropolitan area of our county,” said Lane County’s Chief Medical Officer Patrick Luedtke at a press conference.
The individual is medically stable and at home, following Lane County recommendations, Luedtke said. He began displaying symptoms that presented like a common cold in early March and was tested last week.
Lane County Public Health spokesperson Jason Davis said that the county was notified of the positive test “not very long” before the press briefing, but the public health response was “immediate.”
This comes hours after the Oregon Health Authority announced 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in Oregon up to 65. The Lane County case was not included in that announcement.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.