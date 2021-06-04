New cases
Three members of the University of Oregon community have tested positive for COVID-19 since May 24 — one off-campus student, one on-campus student and one employee — bringing the total case count to 1,894.
Lane County Public Health has reported 164 new cases since May 28, with the total number of cases up to 13,622.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,677 new cases of COVID-19 from May 24-30, representing a 13% decrease from the previous week. Oregon has seen a total of 202,675 cases since it started recording data. In the same week, 50 people died due to COVID-19 related deaths, which is 34 more than the previous week and brings the cumulative total to 2,686.
Vaccine Updates
Both the state and the county are growing closer to the vaccination thresholds required for reopening. Oregon needs 70% of citizens 18 years and older to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to lift most mask and distancing requirements and allow further reopening of businesses, according to a statement by Gov. Kate Brown’s office. As of June 3, 66.2% of Oregonians had received at least one dose, meaning 127,308 more people need to get vaccinated statewide to reach 70%. OHA Director Pat Allen said the state will likely reach this goal June 21 at the latest.
Lane County’s vaccination threshold is 65% of residents 16 years and older with at least one dose. As of June 4, 178,732 people had received at least one dose, accounting for nearly 65% of the population. This means less than 3,000 people need to get a shot before Lane County moves to the Low Risk category and lifts most restrictions.
Oregonians who have received their first dose before June 27 are eligible to win up to $1 million through the “Take Your Shot” campaign.
Lane County moves to Moderate Risk
Lane County moved down from High Risk to Moderate Risk on Friday, June 4, allowing UO to increase capacity across campus, particularly in the Student Recreation Center and in dining halls.