New cases and vaccine updates
Since May 10, Oregon has seen 5,105 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s daily reports. This brings the total cases statewide up to 197,356 and deaths up to 2,606.
OHA data shows more than 1.6 million people have completed a vaccination series and more than 2.1 million have had at least one dose.
Lane County Public Health reported 231 new cases were in the last seven days, according to Lane County Public Health, and total deaths increased to 149. In the county, 159,047 people have completed a vaccination series and 38,310 have received the first dose only.
All people aged 12 and over are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Lane County. Of the county population, 60.58% of those 16 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 41.70% of them fully vaccinated.
Lane County is currently in the “high risk” category, but will be moved to “low risk” when 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. Vaccination appointments through the county can be made here.
The University of Oregon reported 11 new cases in the last seven days: four off-campus students, seven on-campus students and zero staff.
New face covering requirements
Face coverings are not required when individuals are outdoors on the UO campus. As of May 17, face coverings remain required indoors, even for vaccinated individuals. The CDC’s guidance that vaccinated individuals need not wear masks in most situations “does not yet apply to UO,” according to a school-wide email.