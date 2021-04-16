New cases and vaccine updates
Since April 9, the Oregon Health Authority has reported 3,497 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, according to its daily reports. As of April 15, OHA reported that Oregon has vaccinated over 1.5 million people and has administered almost 2.4 million doses.
Lane County Public Health reported 359 new cases since April 8, bringing the total cases in the county to 11,430. LCPH did not report any new deaths, keeping the total at 144. According to a tweet from the Lane County government account, 86,187 residents have been fully vaccinated, and over 57 thousand people have received their first dose.
While the county is currently at the lower risk level, it does qualify to move up to the moderate level. However, the state granted the county a two-week caution period since it has just moved down from the moderate level, according to the City of Eugene’s website.
The University of Oregon reported 37 new cases, with 22 coming from off-campus students, 14 from on-campus students and one from an employee.
UO announced on April 12 that all students will be eligible for vaccination starting April 19. Clinics for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be set up for April 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Autzen Stadium east parking lot. Clinics will be held on May 12 to administer the second dose. Students can schedule an appointment online
Johnson and Johnson vaccine on pause
OHA issued a pause for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 13. The CDC’s announcement stemmed from six cases of people developing a rare and severe blood clot after receiving the vaccine. A statement from OHA said it made the decision “out of an abundance of caution.”
Public health officials have issued about 85 thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Oregon, and no cases of blood clotting have been reported, according to the statement.
New variant in Lane County
On April 15, LCPH officials confirmed the arrival of the United Kingdom and New York variants of COVID-19, as well as more cases of the California variant, which public health officials found in Lane County a few weeks ago. Senior Public Health Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke called their arrival concerning, but not scary.
“The arrival of these variants really is no surprise,” Luedtke said. “we have invited them into our county by recent travel, and by persons no longer practicing the strong infection control measures that we would like them to practice."
However, Luedtke said that data has shown the variants have not mutated beyond the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.