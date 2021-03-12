Case update:
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,088new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths in its daily reports since March 5. March 9had the largest numbers of the week, with 517 casesand 5 deaths. During the week of March 1, OHA reported a 35% decrease in cases from the previous week. The number of newly hospitalized cases dropped from 164to 139, but deaths rose from 57to 86. This week showed a 7% increase in testing, with test positivity falling from 3.7% to2.8%.
In Lane County, the total number of cases has risen to 10,456, with 5 hospitalized patients and 133 deaths as of Thursday, according to Lane County Public Health.
There have been 23 new COVID-19 cases since March 5 at the University of Oregon, with 16 students living off campus, six living in residence halls and one employee, according to the university’s COVID-19 website.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown downgraded Lane County from the “High Risk” to the “Moderate Risk” category on March 9, which allowed increased indoor and outdoor dining, increased gym and retail store occupancy and greater capacity in churches and indoor entertainment venues.
Vaccine Updates:
Oregon public health officials have administered over1.2 million vaccine doses in Oregon, with 788,467 total people either partially or fully vaccinated. In Lane County, 37,733 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday, making up around 10% of the population.
Oregon is set to receive 80,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 22, the Register Guard reported. This will double the number of vaccines available statewide.