Lane County will be classified as high risk, limiting indoor operations in local businesses, according to a facebook post. This new classification will go into effect starting Friday, April 23, the post wrote, and is a response to the recent rise in coronavirus cases across the county.
The high risk classification is two steps up from Lane County’s current low risk level.
The Office of the Governor said indoor dining will still be allowed, but capacities cannot surpass 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people. Outdoor seating will also still be allowed but must have a 75 person maximum. Only six people with a limit of two households will be allowed per outdoor table.
Retail stores will be at 50% maximum capacity with curbside pick-up encouraged. Indoor recreation and fitness will be allowed with a 25% occupancy or 50 people. Miscellaneous outdoor entertainment, fitness and recreation will face a reduction of 15% maximum occupancy.
This announcement came after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown sent out updates to county risk levels on April 20. The full list of county updates can be found here.
In a press conference on April 15, Brown assured Oregon counties that, despite state-wide spikes in cases, this time will be different.
“We have a very powerful tool: effective vaccines,” she said. “They are the key to unlocking the restrictions that this pandemic has forced on us.”
Lane County Public Health reported 430 coronavirus cases in the past seven days and 70 new cases as of April 20. There are no new coronavirus-related deaths.