New Cases & Vaccine Updates
Since April 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported 5,255 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in its daily reports. April 22 showed the highest case numbers of the week with 993 cases and one new death. OHA reported that Oregon has vaccinated over 1.6 million residents, with over 2.6 million doses administered.
Lane County Public Health reported 433 new cases as of Thursday, bringing the total case count to 11,863. Total deaths remain at 144. LCPH reported in a tweet that 95,098 residents, 25.10% of the total population, are now fully vaccinated. Mass vaccination clinics continue during the weekend at Autzen Stadium for all residents ages 16 and up. Appointments can be made on the LCPH website.
The University of Oregon reported 77 new cases, 33 coming from off-campus students and 44 from on-campus students. UO’s vaccine clinics began administering Pfizer doses starting April 21 in the Autzen Stadium east parking lot. Public health officials will administer second doses starting May 12. Appointments are currently full, but students can sign up for the waitlist online.
Lane County moves to “high risk”
Starting Friday, April 23, Lane County will be classified as “High Risk” after nearly four weeks operating in the “Lower Risk” category. Lane County’s case numbers would put it in the “Extreme Risk” category, but counties will now not be placed in “extreme risk” unless they have over 300 hospitalizations.
Restaurants’ indoor capacity cannot exceed 25% or 50 people or 75 people outdoors, and retail stores, Emerald reporter Alexis Weisend reported. Cases have surged across the state in April, with 11 other counties moved to “High Risk” from either low or moderate, effective Friday, KWG reported.