Starting this week, the Daily Emerald will publish an overview of anti-racist protests and events in Eugene and Springfield throughout the week every Friday morning.
Friday, July 10
An organized but unnamed group of protestors held an All Lives Matter rally at the Springfield Public Library.
Approximately 200, mostly maskless, people — along with a few dozen counter-protesters — gathered to listen to speeches that ranged from denouncing Gov. Kate Brown’s mask policy to Q-Anon conspiracy theories. Prior to the protest, attendees arranged a semicircle of handmade wooden shields, complete with eye-holes,which surrounded them throughout the event. .
Despite being a mostly peaceful protest, it was not without confrontation by both counter-protesters and the Springfield Police Department. At one point, a counter-protester began playing their accordion during one of the speeches. Protesters shoved the individual to the ground and tore the accordion in half. Later, SPD intervened several times during minor skirmishes between the two sides.
Despite the confrontations, the emcee of the All Lives Matter protests at one point invited a counter-protester to take to the mic and have a conversation. The dialogue quickly turned to anti-fascism and when the counter-protester characterized the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars as an anti-fascist organization the ALM protesters bood them off the mic.
That same night, BIPOC Liberation Collective held an anti-racist protest at Monroe Park in Eugene.
With armed security at the front, the group of approximately 75 people marched through residential neighborhoods to mixed reviews from those they passed. People either showed support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement, or disdain for those walking in front of their houses.
Monday, July 13
Anti-racist group Black Unity held a movie screening at Sladden Park in Eugene that attracted over 100 people.
People socially distanced themselves on the grass and watched a screening of the PBS documentary “Jim Crow of The North.” Centered around Minnesota and its overwhelming racial disparity, the documentary focuses on racist policies and practices through the late 1960s, such as discriminatory housing practices in the Minneapolis area.
Wednesday, July 15
Black Unity took to the streets of north Eugene, leading a march of approximately 300 people. The increased presence and proximity of Eugene Police Department distinguished this event from some recent BU-led events. EPD were in riot gear near the entrance of the Beltline Highway.
The march proceeded with a few confrontations with local residents. Some, on the other hand, showed solidarity with the crowd. One man even stood in his driveway with nothing but a shower towel on.
Around 8:30 p.m., with the protestors having taken over the intersection of River Road and Maxwell Road, a man in a gray pickup attempted to drive through the bicycle security team’s blockade.
Knocking a cyclist and his bike to the ground with minor damage, with expletives being shouted back and forth, the man drove onto the sidewalk, turned around, flipped off the crowd and peeled out.
Remaining peaceful for the remainder of the night, the protest and march ended at North Eugene High School just after 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Lane County Mutual Aid’s event at the Lane County Jail began with speeches in solidarity with inmates inside on a hunger strike. Attendees then marched in silence for four laps around the block across the street from the jail — one for each week the inmates have been on strike.
During one of the speeches, a LCMA speaker gave an update on two of the inmates participating in the hunger strike. The speaker said that one inmate was told they have irreparable kidney and liver damage and another had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.
The hunger strikers demand changes in the jail in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demands include more frequent cleaning and guards wearing masks, release of pre-trial detainees and reinstatement of behind glass religious services and visiting.
The Emerald has not independently confirmed reports of infrequent cleaning and unmasked guards.
Once LCMA’s event ended, BIPOC Liberation Collective held a protest following the arrest of five BLC-related individuals the night prior. The five protesters, according to the speaker, had been in front of the jail to “demand a public declaration” about an incident with a local POC sex worker who alleged a local law enforcement officer sexually assaulted them. After chanting to the inmates watching from their windows, the event concluded just after 11 p.m. and ended with reminders to get home safe.
C. Francis O’Leary contributed reporting to this story.