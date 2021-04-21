The Lane County Board Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution acknowledging racism as a public health crisis in a meeting Wednesday 4-1.
Jay Bozievich was the sole objector, with Joe Berney, Heather Buch, Pat Farr and Laurie Trieger in support.
Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately affected Black and brown communities, the board acknowledged nation- and state-wide systemic oppression of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) population and stated it is the mission of the board to “promote and protect the long-term health and well-being of individuals, families and our community,” according to the statement.
The board provided seven resolutions to carry out this mission, including engagement with BIPOC communities, obtaining “more meaningful data” on the subject and reviewing existing equity and diversity requirements. The board plans to provide biannual updates at Board of Health meetings.
The vote came after public comments from locals, including a representative from the Eugene/Springfield NAACP, urged the board to approve the resolution. Most commissioners agreed that this resolution has been a long time coming.
Chairman Joe Berney told the Emerald that this resolution is significant because “it’s important to communicate priorities,” but that it only goes so far. “We discussed the fact that a resolution in and of itself does nothing. There has to be substantial action,” he said.
Nonetheless, he said he is hopeful that this is the start of substantial action to fight racism at the local level.