After reports of an armed person on Lane Community College's main campus, the lockdown has ended, according to Lane County Community College's official Twitter account.

The college is closed for the remainder of the day. Those on campus should gather their belongings and leave, the Tweet said.

Sgt. Tom Speldrich with the Lane County Sheriff's Office said authorities have determined there to be no credible threat. Students are making their way out of buildings now, he said.

The initial report of an armed person on campus is unfounded at this point. The Sheriff's Office will be investigating the report, Speldrich said.

