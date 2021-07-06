Penny and Phil Knight donated $500 million to expand The Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, the University of Oregon announced today. The money will increase bioengineering and applied scientific research opportunities for UO students and faculty.
Today’s donation is the second $500 million that the Knights have given for the development of the Knight Campus — the first of which was announced in 2016. It completes the $1 billion planned for funding the initiative.
“This second $500 million gift accelerates our drive to greater heights of excellence, forging partnerships with other great universities and creating incredible opportunities for students,” UO President Michael Schill said. “Words cannot adequately express our gratitude for the Knights’ faith in the University of Oregon, so we will need to demonstrate our thanks through the pace and passion of our work.”
The donation is planned to bring a second building and 14 to 16 faculty members, according to a press release on the project’s website. The additions will further bioengineering and applied scientific research and training on campus.
“The University of Oregon has transformed into a place where no dream is too big,” UO Provost Patrick Phillips said at the donation’s live announcement. “It inspires new technology, fresh ideas and reinvention to enhance the quality of human life through discovery.”