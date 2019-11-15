Joe’s Burgers on the first floor of the EMU will be serving its final patty in Nov. 24, according to a flyer displayed by the restaurant. The fast-service burger restaurant has operated in the EMU since 2016.
The closure of the restaurant will leave four Joe’s Burgers in Oregon but none in Eugene.
Kiki Hanover, a spokesperson for the company, said, “[Joe’s Burgers] enjoyed being embraced by the Duck community but is taking the company in a new direction.” She continued to say that the restaurant isn’t ruling out another location in Eugene in the future but is presently exploring options in Portland.
EMU Director Laurie Woodward declined to say what will fill the vacancy left by Joe’s Burgers, but she said, “We’re excited and we think the students will too.” The new tenants are expected to be in operation by the beginning of 2020.