The Eugene Jail Levy Renewal will pass. According to initial election results, 79.27% of voters — or almost 50,000 people — are in favor of the levy.

The jail levy, represented by the Lane County Public Safety Committee, would levy $0.55/$1,000 assessed property value for five years beginning fiscal year 2023/24 to fund the maintenance of a minimum of 255 local jail beds for the next five years. The levy would also go toward investments in medical mental health services for offenders and will continue funding for counseling, secure treatment and detention services for youth offenders.

According to Oregon campaign finance data, the Oregon Realtors political action committee was the biggest financial supporter of the levy, with a total donation of $84,930. The other highest donors were Sierra Pacific Industries with $10,000, Murphy Company with $10,000, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tucker Freight Lines Jordan Pape with $10,000, and CEO of King Estate Winery Ed King with $10,000.

The Lane County Public Safety Justice PAC is the levy’s major opponent. The PAC has not received any campaign contributions.

The $5.33 million City of Eugene Parks Levy has received 65.09%, according to initial results for yes and 34.91% of the votes against. The levy’s main supporter is Yes for Eugene Parks and Recreation, which has received $26,000 in total contributions. The levy’s largest donors were the Eugene Parks Foundation, with $9,650 and AFSCME Local 1724, with $4,000.

The levy will go toward increasing police officer and parks employee response to illegal activity and homeless camps in Eugene parks. The levy will fund general park maintenance and habitat and natural area maintenance, as well as recreation programming.