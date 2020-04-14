Governor Kate Brown outlined her framework of what will be required before resuming business as usual in Oregon at a remote press conference Tuesday morning. Though the framework now exists, there is not yet a timeline for when the state will reopen.
Brown’s framework included five necessary elements before the governor would consider relaxing social distancing orders. The state must:
Slow the growth of COVID-19,
Have adequate personal protective equipment,
Increase testing capacity,
Develop a robust system for contact tracing and
Create an effective quarantine and isolation program for people who test positive for the coronavirus.
The governor didn’t deliver a timeline for when to expect the framework to be met. “It’s not going to be easy,” Brown said. “And it’s going to take longer than we want.” Brown also said that the process of reintroducing non-essential parts of the economy will be done gradually.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger of the Oregon Health Authority said current models show a decline in the number of cases in mid-May if Oregonians continue their current level of social distancing.
Brown also commented on the Western States Pact, a coalition among Oregon, Washington and California to work together to reopen the states’ economies. Brown said that there are people who live in Oregon but commute to Washington or California for work and vice versa, so any plan will be collaborative among the states. She said that though the states are working together, each is unique and will develop its own framework to handle the COVID-19 crisis.
Oregon had 1,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, including 55 deaths, according to the OHA. Those figures include 43 cases and one death in Lane County.