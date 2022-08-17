IntroDUCKtion, UO’s freshman orientation program, has helped incoming students succeed and acclimate to UO before coming to campus. After continuing the two-day model since the COVID-19 pandemic, IntroDUCKtion has come back with more welcome than ever.

IntroDUCKtion follows a three-part process of in-person sessions, virtual advising and registration, and online coursework. Incoming freshmen are required to attend an in-person session, whether in Eugene, or any of the three off-site locations in Honolulu, Hawaii; Chicago, Illinois; or Washington, D.C.

“We want students and family members to be introduced to as many parts of campus as possible,” Cora Bennett, director of UO student orientation programs, said. “Obviously we want students to be well aware of the academic expectations, and the academic transition they are about to make.”

In-person sessions consist of a two-day program where participants are taught what it means to be a Duck, from learning how to cheer on sports games or where to find a study spot. Parents and family members also get involved by attending meetings where they learn about meal plans, academic and non-academic activities, and how to support their children from afar.

Eight in-person sessions have been completed, and have welcomed 1,623 incoming students through the months of July and August. Due to the World Athletics Championships taking place at Hayward Field on UO’s campus, there were only three sessions in the month of July, Bennett said.

Academic advising and online coursework allow freshmen to gain an understanding of the university’s courses and credit requirements. Students meet with an academic advisor and select classes for their Fall term.

“Already, I feel very supported and it’s not hard to get help, like if I don’t know where to find something on campus or online. IntroDUCKtion has prepared me for being a Duck,” Lauren Ramsos, an incoming student majoring in business, said. Ramsos is signed up for her in-person session for late August, and has met with her academic advisors.

Bennett said the virtual changes to IntroDUCKtion allowed the team to re-evaluate the program, and find the strengths and weaknesses of being online. Moving forward, some of the material has remained online for incoming students, while other material has been removed for in-person sessions. The material that stayed, such as online academic advising, proved to be beneficial over Zoom for both the students and the advisors, Bennett said. Other resources, like the Oregon information videos, have been limited due to in-person SOSers on campus. The team has also found new ways to support the students due to the pandemic.

“We’re working really hard to make sure students really understand the difference in learning and expectations for performance and contribution to the academic community here on campus,” Bennett said.

Half of the IntroDUCKtion in-person sessions remain with nearly 3,600 participants anticipated. Student Orientation Staff Members will lead their flocks until the last session in September.

“I want every student that comes to feel a very strong sense of belonging to the university and to their peers. I want them to walk away feeling really excited about the University of Oregon, and all that they can do here,” Bennett said.