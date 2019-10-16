The University of Oregon Office of the Provost announced Oct. 10 that Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Bruce Blonigen will extend his role as dean through 2020-2021 academic year and will no longer have “interim” in his title, according to Around the O. In Sept. 2018, Blonigen took on the role of interim dean position after W. Andrew Marcus stepped down in December 2018, according to .
Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips told faculty and staff about the decision in the letter published on the provost’s website on Oct. 12.
“Bruce has done a great job since he was named interim dean,” Philips said in the letter. “I look forward to working closely with him as our university moves forward. Bruce’s experienced leadership is a benefit to CAS and the entire university. Please join me in congratulating him.”
Blonigen has been part of the UO faculty since 2001, holding positions from assistant professor in economics to interim dean of the Lundquist College of Business.
Karen Ford, the current CAS senior divisional dean of Humanities, will take be taking on the role of Dean of Faculty because of the staff restructuring.