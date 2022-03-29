University of Oregon board of trustees chair Chuck Lillis is nearing the end of his service on the board, and the board has yet to determine who will fill the role.

In April 2021, there was major turnover on the board as seven trustees were replaced. Because of this turnover, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown asked Lillis to remain in his position to be a guiding force during a transition period, according to Around the O.

Trustees are generally allowed to serve up to two consecutive four-year terms, according to the board’s website. Campus-based positions like the student and faculty trustees have two-year terms. Lillis will enter a third term — though it is expected to be a brief one. According to a UO announcement, Lillis plans to step down in June.

The chair is the leader of the board and facilitates meetings. According to UO policy, the chair has the authority to request reports and recommendations from UO committees and advisory groups, to authorize the institution of some legal actions and to execute and grant academic degrees and other recognitions.

It remains unclear when the next board chair will be selected. UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said the trustees normally select a new board chair and vice chair every three years.

It is also possible that Lillis could leave the board before a new chair is selected, Hubbard said.

“In the event of a vacancy of the Board Chair position, the Vice Chair temporarily assumes responsibilities of the Chair and calls a meeting, as soon as practicable, so the trustees can select a new Chair,” Hubbard said.

The current vice chair is Ginevra Ralph, a member of the 2013 inaugural board. Her term will end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

Trustees Ross Kari, Lillis and Ralph are not candidates to become the new chair due to their terms ending. Student trustee Julia Lo, faculty trustee Ed Madison, non-faculty staff trustee Jimmy Murray and UO President Michael Schill are also not candidates.

That leaves Marcia Aaron, Tim Boyle, Renée Evans Jackman, Toya Flick, Steve Holwerda, Elisa M. deCastro Hornecker, Connie Seeley and Dennis Worden as the only eligible candidates among current board members.

The incoming board members that will replace the ones leaving may also be appointed, but it is possible that an appointment could occur before new trustees are inducted.

The board may also conduct an external search.

Aaron is the founder of KIPP Public Schools, a group of charter schools in southern California.

Boyle is the CEO of Columbia Sportswear.

Jackman is a grants management officer at the DC Department of Behavioral Health.

Flick is a former advisor of former Senator Hillary Clinton and specializes in education policy.

Holwerda is the owner and managing director for Ferguson Wellman Capital Management.

Hornecker has worked as an investment manager at the Bank of California.

Seeley is a chief administrative officer, executive vice president and chief of staff at Oregon Health & Science University.

Worden is a former staffer for Congressman David Wu and is a member of the Coeur d’Alene tribe.

Information about each of these board members can be found on the board’s website.