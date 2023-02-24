A news release from Lane County Sheriff’s Office said the 911 call placed about an armed person on Lane Community College’s campus on Wednesday was the result of a series of miscommunications.

After the lockdown, which lasted almost two hours and was lifted at 3:30 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced it was investigating the initial report of an armed person.

“As the deputies were searching the school our detectives started back-tracking the source of the information and were able to interview people that had relayed the message that got confused,” Sgt. Tom Speldrich, Lane County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said.

Authorities learned that no armed suspect was actually observed on campus and the information communicated in the initial call was the result of second and third hand information leading people to believe there was an armed subject at the school with intent to harm a student.

The miscommunication was not maliciously made, Speldrich said in the news release.

After it was determined there was no armed suspect on campus, deputies communicated the false alarm with LCC Public Safety, and deputies and Oregon State Police Troopers notified those still on campus of the situation.