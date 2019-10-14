The Native American Student Union hosted a celebration for Indigenous People’s Day celebration — formerly Columbus Day — in the EMU amphitheater. At the opening ceremony, the five co-directors of NASUn invited everyone at the event to recognize that the university resides on Kalapuya land, and to honor the first people of this country instead of European colonists.
Flags of the nine confederated tribes were raised during a Native American blessing, followed by a speech from Grand Ronde tribal elder Marta Clifford. Today is “no longer a day to celebrate Chris Columbus,” Clifford said. Growing up she was taught that Columbus discovered this country and was here to save the indigenous people. Clifford said that honoring native people on this day erases a reminder of painful history.
Jenee Elisaia was representing the Pacific Islander Club at the event. “Pacific islanders are allies of NASU and we’re on their land,” Elisaia said. She said she encourages learning about other cultures, “get to know us and our narratives. Creating connection is the biggest thing.”
The event continues throughout Monday with native groups on-hand to engage with the public. Carlie Scott, NASU co-director and member of the Tolowa tribe, said that educating people is the important thing; “spread awareness it is Indigenous Peoples Day, not Columbus Day anymore,” Scott said.
The day’s schedule includes a blessing ceremony of the Kalapuya Ilihi dorm. The dorm is named in honor of the native people of the Willamette Valley.