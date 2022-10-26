Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15.

The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15.

The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university, according to an EPD statement. EPD listed 94 incidents.

“These enforcement efforts are data driven, may vary in time and intensity and follow an education-first approach,” the statement said.

Officers responded to three unruly gatherings of significant size — 80 people or greater, resulting in 16 unruly gathering violations and 16 open container citations.

The largest volume of citations recorded included 33 Minor In Possession-Alcohol citations and 21 prohibited noise citations. Other incidents included one DUII, two resisting arrest, three littering and one urinating in public.

The Social Host Ordinance outlines how EPD will respond to alcohol-related violations and disturbances associated with loud parties. The ordinance holds individuals criminally accountable for hosting, organizing and allowing an unruly event or social gathering and holds property owners accountable for multiple violations of the ordinance at the same property.

The City of Eugene webpage summarizing the ordinance claims that loud party complaints and criminal citations issued for noise and alcohol-related violations are upwardly trending, and that this increase can be attributed to existing laws not being effective enough deterrents. A higher rate of police responses to alcohol related criminal conduct is costly to the EPD, reads the webpage. A base fine for criminal violations of the ordinance is $375.

ASUO Executive President Luda Isakharov spoke about ASUO’s view on the EPD ordinance.

“We were concerned about party patrols starting springtime, and in the summer we met with our chief of EPD,” she said. “We respectfully asked that changes be made, and in exchange for that we agreed to educate students.”

Isakharov said ASUO wants to prepare students for interacting with police during lively neighborhood gatherings. ASUO and Greek life presidents participated in an educational workshop on Oct. 23, according to Isakharov. Topics included interactions with law enforcement, what student’s rights are as outlined in the ordinance and legal terminology students should know regarding partying.