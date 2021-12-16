Classic holiday traditions return to Eugene following an isolated 2020 holiday season. Whether you need some holiday cheer after a strenuous finals week or have to get the kids out of the house during winter break, Eugene offers a variety of events to get you into the holiday spirit.
Eugene Ballet’s The Nutcracker
When: Dec. 17 to 19 and Dec. 21 to 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Cost: $25–$60, $15 youth and college with student ID
The Nutcracker will return to Eugene after Eugene Ballet canceled performances last year due to the pandemic. “This year is special in that it gives us that opportunity to come together, that sense of community that we've all been craving,” Eugene Ballet marketing and design coordinator Katie Patrick said.
The most striking part of the performance will be a revamped snow scene complete with 16 snowflake dancers, additional characters called the Snow King and Queen and 25 new costumes with over 2,000 crystals in the head pieces, Patrick said. To purchase tickets, click here.
Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market
When: Dec. 18-19 and Dec. 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closes at 4 p.m. Dec. 24th).
Where: Lane Events Center at 796 W. 13th Ave
Cost: Free
With live music, dancing and a food court, Eugene Saturday Market’s Holiday Market features vendors with handmade goods for last minute holiday shopping free of supply chain issues. Vanessa Roy, the marketing manager for the Eugene Saturday Market, said the market offers one-of-a-kind gifts and keeps people’s money in the local community.
The Holiday Market will also have gift wrapping provided by the Hope and Safety Alliance and dress-up days. Dec. 18 is black tie mask-er-ade day, Dec. 19 is seasonal solstice/holiday festive day, Dec. 23 is faux fur and feathers day and Dec. 24 is pajama/ugly sweater day.
Photos with Santa at 5th Street Market
When: Dec. 17 from 4p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 5th Street Public Market, 296 East 5th Ave in the eatery area
Cost: Photo prices start at $5
Santa Claus will make an appearance at 5th Street Market to hear holiday wishes and take photos. He will wear a face shield and sit in a separate chair. Santa’s helpers will inform visitors when to take off their masks for a picture.
5th Street Market Holiday Snow Show
When: Every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. from November 26 to December 18th.
Where: 5th Street Public Market, 296 East 5th Ave
Cost: Free
While holiday shopping or eating around 5th Street Market, enjoy a seemingly magical snowfall to get yourself in the Yuletide spirit. The Snow Show happens directly after Santa finishes with photos on Fridays and Saturdays.