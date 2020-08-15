Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg announced she would be stepping down from her position effective immediately on Saturday afternoon.
The city of Springfield did not give a specific reason for her surprise decision. However, in a letter to the Springfield City Council and community, Lundberg wrote she needed to take time for herself and her family.
“I make this decision with a heavy heart,” Lundberg wrote. “The role of mayor has been an enormous honor. Springfield is such a wonderful community. I have always felt blessed to serve as your mayor.”
According to a city news release, the Springfield City Council will appoint an interim mayor at a future public council meeting.
Lundberg served as the 37th mayor for nearly a decade, after being sworn in on December 6, 2010. She previously served as a Springfield City Councillor for Ward 1, representing the Gateway area.
Lundberg hoped to focus on housing, transportation and economic development during her most recent term as Springfield mayor, according to a Register-Guard interview from April. She was reelected in May.
City officials said that they will release more information as it becomes known.