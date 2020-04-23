The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of many across the globe, including students who face the challenge of adjusting to remote learning. Students at the University of Oregon are finding different ways to balance online courses while maintaining self-care in a time of uncertainty and stress.
In response to courses being taught remotely, the Duck Nest continues to “promote self-care and balance virtually” through social media and the University Health Center website. The center’s website provides links to several resources so that students can develop strategies to manage the stress of remote learning and social distancing.
The Duck Nest posted a guide to building a structured routine on its Instagram. The wellness center recommends that students make to-do lists, break up their days and set aside time for social connection.
First-year family and human services major Cody Bagay said she recognizes the importance of communication now. Bagay is a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority and has been reaching out to fellow sorority members.
“I’ve been calling up a few friends,” she said. “I feel like I’m using this opportunity to reach out and make sure they’re doing okay.”
Hailey Dunn, a junior and a journalism major, is taking 20 credits during spring term. She said it was an adjustment to find harmony between online classes and her personal life.
“I feel like staying connected with people is like the most important thing you can do,” Dunn said. “It’s so refreshing and you just realize like everyone’s going through this and everyone’s feeling the same way.”
Dunn said that building a routine has helped her maintain a sense of normalcy in her life. “It’s definitely been hard like waking up and being excited for the day,” she said. “I think having that morning routine is definitely helping me.”
For senior public relations major Ariana Gaspar, it has been difficult to adjust to being away from Eugene after four years of living there. But she continues to maintain a daily schedule. “I have my Google calendar and have scheduled work hours and internship hours and class time and homework,” she said.
Gaspar has also taken advantage of being home to spend more time with her family. “It’s nice to have meals with them and play with my younger sisters,” Gaspar said.
Dunn will go on walks every night with her mom, which she said is something she looks forward to because it helps her to unwind after a long day.
Abraham Gomez, a junior double-majoring in Spanish and sociology, said he enjoys going outside and gardening during this time. Gomez will also help his dad with his business. “I help him every once in a while, so that I can just get my mind off of school stuff,” he said.
Gomez emphasized the importance of finding something that is mentally and physically re-energizing. “Take the time away from your computer and get away from people once in a while,” he said. “Take a walk and get some fresh air.”
Ava Massarat, a freshman business major, said she also likes to go on long walks and get outside in order to decompress. Massarat has also taken advantage of this time to focus on the things she is passionate about.
For all the students facing the challenge of maintaining balance with social distancing and distance learning, Massarat recommends focusing on a new hobby or project. “Don’t let your thoughts get in your way,” she said. “Take chances, just do it. Don’t let your thoughts stop you.”