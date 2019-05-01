Emerald news podcast logo horizontal
This week, the Emerald Editorial Board published an editorial asking for the University of Oregon community for support as a part of the second annual Save Student Newsrooms Day.

Editor-in-Chief Zach Price and Outreach Director Emily Poole sit down with Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen to discuss the purpose behind the editorial, why we need journalism and how the UO community can support the Emerald.

The board’s members include Zach Price, editor in chief; Emily Poole, outreach director; Jason Bibeau, opinion editor; Ryan Nguyen, podcast editor; Sararosa Davies, associate podcast editor; Shawn Medow, associate sports editor; Hannah Kanik, senior news reporter; and Donny Morrison, news writer.

To donate, visit dailyemerald.com/donate or Venmo us @EmeraldMediaGroup. Any donation large or small supports independent student journalism and helps ensure that the Emerald continues to be a voice for students at UO for a long time to come.

"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Wednesdays.

Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell.

Editor in Chief - Daily Emerald

Zach is the Editor in Chief of the Daily Emerald newsroom. In his spare time, he enjoys watching the Portland Trail Blazers games.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

Emily Poole is a community powered journalist. She is committed to serving the information needs in communities, and finding ways to increase relevant and accessible media coverage.

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate