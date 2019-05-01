This week, the Emerald Editorial Board published an editorial asking for the University of Oregon community for support as a part of the second annual Save Student Newsrooms Day.
Editor-in-Chief Zach Price and Outreach Director Emily Poole sit down with Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen to discuss the purpose behind the editorial, why we need journalism and how the UO community can support the Emerald.
The board’s members include Zach Price, editor in chief; Emily Poole, outreach director; Jason Bibeau, opinion editor; Ryan Nguyen, podcast editor; Sararosa Davies, associate podcast editor; Shawn Medow, associate sports editor; Hannah Kanik, senior news reporter; and Donny Morrison, news writer.
To donate, visit dailyemerald.com/donate or Venmo us @EmeraldMediaGroup. Any donation large or small supports independent student journalism and helps ensure that the Emerald continues to be a voice for students at UO for a long time to come.
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Wednesdays.
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell.