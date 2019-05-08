Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen sits down with Emerald book reviewer Sydney Dauphinais to discuss the meaning of high-caliber arts journalism and how she reviews books. She breaks down her process of writing about books, how arts journalism is different than news reporting and why she strives to find the humanity in her writing. You can suggest books for her to review at [email protected].
"How It's Reported" is a series from the Emerald Podcast Network designed to illuminate how journalists report on the latest news, build trust between news outlets and audiences and promote informed and engaged listeners, which are vital to a healthy democracy. Episodes come out Wednesdays.
Podcast Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. Music is "A Fist Full of Organs" by Evan DuPell.