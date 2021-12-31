With the rise of the Omicron variant and upcoming plans to visit my grandparents, getting a COVID-19 booster vaccine took top priority for me. After looking through pharmacies like Safeway, Walgreens and Rite-Aid, I found the earliest appointment was Jan. 3, 2022.
“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote.
The University of Oregon is not currently planning to sponsor booster clinics like they did for the first two COVID-19 vaccine doses in the spring, UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said in an email. He said students and employees who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster are encouraged to schedule an appointment through Lane County Public Health, a local pharmacy or their healthcare provider, which is consistent with UO’s outlined booster shot requirement.
While many local pharmacies have walk-up availability, I wanted an appointment — it was dead week. Appointments for each week open Friday at 8 a.m. and fill up quickly. LCPH’s vaccine scheduling website took some information, but once I got to the scheduling page, no appointments were available.
Calling LCPH was the only thing that worked for me.
Scheduling an appointment
On the phone, an LCPH representative said when they run out of appointments online, the website takes you so far but then you can’t schedule an appointment, but you can still call the “COVID line” at 541-682-1380 and make an appointment if you want to get in soon.
When I called Monday morning, another LCPH representative said they’re “only using super secret codes right now.”
They took my name, date of birth, address, phone number, email, date of most recent vaccine and booked an appointment for just two days later, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
All appointments are drive-up at the Lane Events Center off East 13th Avenue, and LCPH is only administering the Moderna booster at this time.
According to the CDC, everyone 18 and older should get a booster shot. It is up to the individual which of the approved vaccines they’d like.
“Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster,” the website says. “CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.”
My first two shots were Moderna, so I opted not to mix and match.
The shot process
I arrived by car at 11:05 a.m. for my 11:30 a.m. appointment. I followed Apple maps and entered from Jefferson Street. The LCPH website says to enter off of East 13th Avenue, but there are signs directing to the vaccination site — a section of the parking lot — from either entrance.
There were two lanes that zippered together near four tents, and about 20 cars in my lane. Despite the drive-up advice, I saw two bikers, and they got to cut.
An attendee walked down the lanes, asking drivers if they had an appointment, and directed the two lanes together.
It was pretty slow going; I arrived at the first tent after 40 minutes or so. There, an attendee gave me a pink sheet with spots to share my name, address, date of birth, race, ethnicity, preferred language, previous dosage and contact information. Behind it, there were three pages of information about the vaccine to take home. LCPH did not require an ID or insurance, just a vaccine card.
From there, I picked the middle of three short lanes to tents with vaccinators. Getting the shot itself took under two minutes. I confirmed I wanted a Moderna booster, rested my arm on my open window and felt “a little prick” as the shot went in.
A clinic employee directed me to a small lot to park for 15 minutes.
“If your heart starts to beat really fast or you feel faint or anything like that, just honk the horn,” the vaccinator said.
I left at about 12:20 p.m. and was only a little late to my 12:30 class.