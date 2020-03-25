The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1,899,517 to health centers in Oregon for COVID-19 preparedness and response, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. This funding is distributed through HRSA to 30 health center grantees in the state, including Lane County and White Bird Clinic in Eugene.
HHS awarded $77,969 to Lane County and $60,710 to White Bird Clinic, respectively, according to HRSA.
The awarded health centers may use the funding “to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity” in response” to the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS stated.
The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that President Donald Trump signed on Mar. 6 granted federal agencies $8.3 billion of “emergency funding” to respond to COVID-19, HHS stated, and $100 million of that funding was designated to HRSA-funded health centers.
The funding “will give health centers the flexibility to meet the evolving COVID-19 needs in their respective communities,” which may include expanding screening and testing capacity, purchasing supplies such as personal protective equipment and offering safety education, HHS stated.
HHS advised that anyone seeking more information about COVID-19 visit http://coronavirus.gov/.
