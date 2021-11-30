The University of Oregon board of trustees released the agenda for its quarterly meeting, which will take place Dec. 1-2. Among the topics being discussed will be the implementation of critical race theory into undergraduate curriculum, environmental initiatives and the financial status of the university.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 and at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2. Both days will have a mid-day recess and will resume at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The first speaker at the event will be ASUO President Isaiah Boyd. He will discuss ASUO’s efforts to improve student engagement and accessibility at UO, as well as the plan to incorporate CRT into the curriculum track for all undergraduates.
University Senate President Spike Gildea introduced a motion to protect the rights of faculty to teach about controversial topics, including CRT. BOT members will vote on the motionat the meeting.
If the motion is passed, it will pave the way for Boyd’s CRT initiative to come to fruition.
Gildea will also discuss the formation of the Task Force on Service, with the purpose of assessing the allocation of service workloads on UO faculty.
Following Gildea’s presentation, there will be a period for public comment. Those interested in speaking must email trustees@uoregon.edu 24 hours prior to the meeting or fill out the sign-up sheet available at the meeting.
According to BOT guidelines, public comments are limited to three minutes and must be related to agenda issues. Questioning individuals and attempting to negotiate are not allowed.
The meeting is open to the public regardless of whether one is providing public comment.
Following the period of public comment, UO President Michael Schill and Provost Patrick Phillips will give their quarterly updates.
The next item on the agenda will be UO’s strategic initiatives.
UO chemistry professor Shannon Boettcher will discuss hydrogen fuel for long duration
renewable energy storage in the context of data regarding emissions, energy and climate.
UO architecture professor Allison Kwok will discuss the status of UO’s architecture program as well as initiatives designed to better incorporate collaboration and science into the curriculum.
More information about these initiatives can be found in the agenda.
Much of the rest of the meeting will be focused on UO’s finances. The details regarding these finances will become more clear during and after the meeting, but items of note include UO’s current outstanding debt of nearly $900 million, increases in fall quarter revenue compared to last year and the results of an external audit of UO’s finances. The meeting will also discuss the UO Foundation’s transferring of management authority over its assets to Jasper Ridge Partners from July. The new managers are a firm that manages around $34 billion in assets, according to the agenda.
The last item on the agenda is a discussion and a vote on the creation of a new Master of Science in Applied Behavior Analysis degree program within the College of Education.
The Emerald will cover the meeting.