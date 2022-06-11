An unprecedented University of Oregon in-person commencement ceremony will kick off at 9 a.m. on June 13 at Autzen Stadium with an estimated 30,000 attendees, according to UO spokesperson Molly Blancett.

This is the first time UO will hold an in-person ceremony since the start of the pandemic, so UO invited the classes of 2020 and 2021 to join in.

However, this means parking and available Ubers/Lyfts are going to be scarce. UO said parking at Autzen Stadium is going to be limited and first-come, first-served. Parking lots open at 6:30 a.m.

UO doesn’t have public parking on campus except for ADA plates. Be warned: UO’s parking tickets are usually $45.

UO said it encourages attendees to carpool and ride-share. Eugene also has an extensive bus system. UO students and staff can ride the Emerald Express buses for free.

This used to mean just a flash of a UO ID card, but now the bus may check for a digital pass through the Umo App or a Touchpass tap card. Instructions for downloading that pass can be found here.

Graduating students cannot be late, so make sure to plan out transportation early. All graduating students should arrive at 7:30 a.m. at the Mo Gate at the stadium. They must be at Autzen by 8:15 a.m. or risk being denied entry to the field, UO said.

Guests should enter via the South, East or North gates of the stadium.

With rising COVID-19 cases in Lane County, UO said it recommends attendees wear masks and will provide N-95 masks.

Ponchos might be wise in addition to masks, but leave the umbrella at home. UO won’t allow them in Autzen Stadium, it said. Weather reports predict occasional rain showers throughout the day with a high of 61 degrees.

Snacks and drinks except for water are not allowed in Autzen Stadium, but the ceremony is only expected to last an hour and a half.

Heels may need to be left at home as well, as UO said the Autzen Stadium turf may be difficult to walk on.

Although the weather is rainy and the parking will be challenging, the ceremony is going to be one to remember. Plus, as the UO football announcers always say, “It never rains in Autzen Stadium.”