The Hayward construction project will affect access to the University of Oregon Recreation Center, Straub Hall, Earl Hall and the UO Psychology Clinic on East 15th Avenue, according to Around the O.
Around the O reports that construction affecting East 15th Avenue will continue until the fall and it is estimated that the entrance to the Psychology Clinic will reopen in June.
On April 10, the construction site barriers extended to block the parking spaces in front of the student recreation center; however, the main entrance to the rec center will still be open to students, according to Around the O.
Onyx St. will now have one lane of traffic heading south, and according to Around the O, entrance to the UO Psychology Clinic can be found through Straub Hall’s main entrance.
“Anyone traveling through that area should just be aware that things are different than they have been. Look for the fences, and look for the detour signs and follow them to navigate the area in the quickest and safest way possible," UO Spokesperson Kelly McIver said.
Residents of Stafford and Young halls in Earl Hall can enter their dorms through “fenced pathway that hugs the south side of Straub and Earl,” Around the O reported.
More information about the construction barriers and blocked off sidewalks can be found on the UO Campus Planning project map.