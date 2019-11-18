Texas Southern University’s women’s basketball team’s stolen uniforms are still missing, according to the Eugene Police Department.
The report was called in at 10:13 a.m., according to a Eugene Police Department press release, hours before their game against the University of Oregon. “Unknown suspects took a black Under Armour duffel bag” from one of the Graduate Hotel’s conference rooms. The bag contained all the Texas Southern University uniforms, both home and visiting.
Texas Southern University coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke was grateful for the support shown by the community, according to the Oregonian, and said she was hoping “up until the last moment” that the uniforms would be recovered.
The Tigers wore practice uniforms when playing against the UO Ducks on Saturday — some, according to the Oregonian, “featuring numbers made from athletic tape.”
New uniforms, Cooper-Dyke said, would be sent before their Tuesday game against Iowa State University, according to the Oregonian.
Representatives from Eugene Police Department ask the public to be engaged in the search for the missing uniforms, and to check “around the area” of the Graduate Hotel for the stolen duffel bag. The case is open, and the investigation is ongoing.
Contact Lt. Doug Mozan with any information at 541-682-5362.