At 12:56 a.m. on Sunday, the Eugene Police Department received a report that a group of 12 to 15 men fired a gunshot into an apartment window in the 900 block apartments on Hilyard Street during a party.

The resident of the apartment had been having a party when he and some of his friends were on the second-floor balcony when the group of men were walking by outside, according to a police report.

EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said the report said the resident told officers that one of the men walking by called him a homophobic slur.

She said the resident, who was upset, walked downstairs to confront the group at his front door, according to the report, when he heard a gunshot noise.

She said the men had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Police found a bullet hole in the apartment’s window. There were no reported injuries.

The group of men have yet to be found, according to McLaughlin.

This case is still open and under investigation by EPD.

