Oregon gubernatorial candidates Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson tackled topics including abortion, homelessness, gun control and education during an Oct. 4 debate.

Moderated by KATU anchor Steve Dunn, the debate started at 6 p.m. and lasted for about an hour.

Johnson and Kotek, both pro-abortion, said Drazan is “out of step” for her anti-abortion stance. Drazan said she will not change existing abortion laws if she is elected. Kotek called out Drazan for clearing her anti-abortion stance from her website after the last gubernatorial debate.

Johnson and Drazan both denounced Measure 110. The 2020 measure makes drug addiction treatment more available and removes criminal penalties for low-level drug possession. The candidates said the measure was a failed attempt to reduce drug addiction in Oregon and a contributor to the rising crime rates in Oregon’s urban areas.

Kotek said the measure has not been properly implemented by Gov. Kate Brown and her administration since its ratification. She also said Portland needs a meth stabilization center.

“We need a place for cops to take folks, not the emergency department, when they are in a meth related psychosis,” Kotek said.

Kotek and Drazan said they would declare a state of emergency on the homelessness crisis. Kotek said she would use emergency funds to support more shelters, while Drazan said she would use the funds to provide support to local governments. Johnson said she would empower local police to enforce anti-drug laws and keep a census of the people living on the streets.

Both Drazan and Johnson said they will be voting no on Measure 114, which would require individuals obtain a permit issued by law enforcement in order to buy a firearm, stricter background checks to apply for a firearm permit, and a limit on magazine capacity to 10 rounds with violations of that magazine limitation being a Class A misdemeanor. Johnson, who called the measure a “Portland solution” to gun violence, said it would unduly burden police departments and would lead to litigation due to the measure being overly broad.

Drazan and Johnson said they would veto bills that would increase taxes or hidden fees for Oregonians and roll back regulatory burdens on businesses. Kotek said Drazan voted against a kicker tax credit bill and Johnson voted against bills that increased minimum wage and required employers to offer paid sick leave.

Johnson and Drazan leveled criticisms at Kotek for not signing legislation earlier this year that would have reopened schools. Both said schools were kept closed unnecessarily, and Drazan said she would raise graduation requirements for students and support funding for schools.

Kotek said Drazan voted no on increasing business taxes to enhance school funding in 2021. Kotek said she would vote for gun control to protect classrooms from gun violence and would make sure the lowest paid educators receive wage increases so they stay in the classroom.

Johnson said the teacher shortage is indicative of a larger skilled workforce staffing shortage across the state. She said she would vote to make Oregon a more attractive business hub by cutting regulations and increasing housing.

Johnson said Oregon “cannot bring a skilled workforce to a place with no housing.”

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18. Ballots must be returned by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.