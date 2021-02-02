Rajeev Ravisankar is the president of the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation. 16% of buildings in the University of Oregon have insufficient air circulation, and the solutions the university suggested were, to Ravisankar, inadequate. “You'd have to really rethink how classes are going to be set up, once we even get to that picture,” he said. “And opening windows as a solution is not going to cut it.” The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, or GTFF, is critical of the University of Oregon's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and argues that the safety of both GE's and faculty has not been properly protected by the university. (Will Geschke/Emerald)