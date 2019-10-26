The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation, which represents graduate employees at the University of Oregon, filed notice Friday with the Oregon Employment Relations Board of its intent to strike beginning Nov. 4, according to a press release from the union.
This is the latest step in bargaining between the GTFF and the university, which has lasted over 11 months. Over 95% of voting GTFF members approved a strike after a union-wide vote on Oct. 18, though the union and university may still settle on a contract.
“After nearly 12 months of negotiations, UO administration has continued to insist on drastic changes to health care that would shift the cost burden of premium increases onto graduate employees,” the union wrote in the statement. “GTFF has made it abundantly clear that an agreement is not possible if the proposal will result in any reduction in health care coverage.”
Related: GTFF union authorizes strike
Despite the notice, negotiations will continue. The most recent bargaining session between the union and UO was on Friday, Oct. 18, according to UO’s bargaining updates webpage. While the parties have come together on aspects of the contract, such as cost of living increases, negotiations have broken down over cuts to healthcare.