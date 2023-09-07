A group of University of Oregon graduate employees, represented by the Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation Bargaining Team, held bargaining talks with the UO administration last week.
Within the three hours at McKenzie Hall, the GTFF Bargaining Team, supported by over 30 GE’s, negotiated a myriad of talking points within the articles of an updated contract GTFF hopes gets passed.
“This meeting was deeply frustrating,” said GTFF President, Leslie Selcer.
GTFF has nine articles that they say are in UO’s control. The changes to these articles range from requests to have more explicit details on GE hiring processes, keeping UO’s contribution to GE health insurance at 95% and stronger protections for anti-bullying and language improving respectful workplaces for GEs, to name a few.
UO had previously requested for changes in some sections of the contract, but frustration amongst GTFF members stems from UO not having clearly communicated the reasoning for why they were shooting down changes to the language proposed by GTFF.
“A lot of it was ambiguous,” said Selcer.
Multiple times throughout the meeting, the conversation was halted as GE’s pounded desks, clapped their hands, stomped their feet or hollered in support of the bargaining team’s statements to UO’s representatives across the table.
“We have the support of the GE’s and that showed today,” GTFF Co-Vice President for Equity and Inclusion, Jack Hart said. “We’ve had [a] really strong turnout with graduate students showing up. It underscores that every GE on campus is listening.”
Days before the meeting, deans from the College of Arts and Sciences sent a letter to all department directors and heads of departments, requesting that “academic continuity plans” should be created for all courses in which GE’s have roles.
CAS serves roughly two-thirds of all students at UO.
“It feels like UO is moving to the point of not bargaining realistically with us,” Selcer said. “We haven’t even declared [an] impasse. We haven't started mediation yet and you’re planning for this. How are we supposed to believe you’re coming to the table really looking to bargain in good faith.”
GTFF plans to continue moving forward with the same goals in place: improving working conditions for GE’s and increasing GE pay to combat inflation and the rising cost of living.
“We want a contract. We don’t want to be forced out of labor,” GTFF Vice President for External Relations, Emily Beatty said.
UO and GTFF will meet for discussions again on Thursday, September 14, once again in McKenzie Hall.
“Our fight is related to workers at every level of this university,” Selcer said. “If UO thinks they can intimidate GE’s out of the contract that they need, they’re living on another planet. They’re living in another solar system,” Selcer said.
UO’s administration team left the session before The Daily Emerald could reach out for questions.