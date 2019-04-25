2019.4.24.emg.mfk.Green on 15th-1.jpg

Rachel Rothman and Zoe Light, the co-coordinators of Greeks Go Green, organized the Green on 15th event. University of Oregon’s second annual Earth Week Street Fair, Green on 15th, takes place in Eugene, Ore. on April 24, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

On Wednesday evening, the stretch of 15th Avenue between Alder and Kincaid Streets became a street fair for a couple of hours during the Greeks Go Green event, Green on 15th.

2019.4.24.emg.mfk.Green on 15th-6.jpg

University of Oregon’s second annual Earth Week Street Fair, Green on 15th, takes place in Eugene, Ore. on April 24, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

The event, which featured local vendors and student organizations, aimed to show people how easy achieving sustainability can be, said Zoe Light, Greeks Go Green coordinator. Along the street, food trucks served tasty, organic and vegetarian treats while attendees danced to music and student organizations tabled to share information about sustainable living.

Inside a few of the sorority houses on that street were more ways to learn about sustainability and recycling. Pi Beta Phi hosted a clothing swap to encourage clothing recycling. At the Delta Delta Delta house, attendees could plant succulents and paint their pots. Alpha Chi Omega handed out free water bottles from the Student Sustainability Center’s Bottles Up program with stickers for decorating.

Entry into the street fair cost $5, which will be donated to Huerto de la Familia, a community gardening organization that helps Latino families in Lane County start organic gardens. Light said that marginalized communities are often more greatly affected by climate change, which is known as environmental racism. Greeks Go Green raised roughly $2,400 for the organization during the event.

“I think it’s important to donate to a local cause because sometimes, especially in college towns, I think we forget that there’s a Eugene outside of UO,” said Light.

This year was the second annual Green on 15th event. Light and several others put on the first event last year during Earth Week to help inform people and celebrate local vendors. The team partners with the Zero Waste Program to make sure there are appropriate recycling and compost bins available.

2019.4.24.emg.mfk.Green on 15th-2.jpg

Free water bottles are stationed at Alpha Chi Omega for decorating. University of Oregon’s second annual Earth Week Street Fair, Green on 15th, takes place in Eugene, Ore. on April 24, 2019. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

“I think it’s awesome,” said Amelia Whitford, a sophomore who was at the event. “There are so many fun activities and the money is going to a good cause. You’re getting introduced to new companies and food trucks and brands that are very environmentally friendly or healthy options to eat.”

Student organizations like Oregon Student Public Interest Research Group were tabling at the event as well. Elizabeth Radcliffe, an OSPIRG member, said the group was there to garner support for a proposed Oregon state bill that would ban foam cups and takeout containers.

Greeks Go Green is a student-lead organization that connects Greek Life with ways to make their events more sustainable. Light joined as a freshman when the team was fewer than 10 people. Now a junior, Light and her co-coordinator Rachel Rothman oversee more than 60 members.

The organization unites 13 fraternities and sororities who work together to ensure their philanthropy events have the right recycling and compost bins to reduce waste. Light said that these events often center around food and over 500 people attend, but much of the food is wasted.

“I really care about being able to show people that sustainability isn’t this big, scary, far away thing,” said Light, who is an Environmental Science and PPPM double major. “I think that sometimes it just takes someone that is willing to patiently sit with people and explain why [sustainability is] important in a way that makes sense.”

Tags

Help us save student newsrooms


In conjunction with Save Student Newsrooms day on April 25, we launched our $3,500 campaign to provide our newsroom with some of the tools and resources needed to compete in the digital world.

We are asking for your generosity at this time to help us update our multimedia equipment.

We have not been able be purchase any multimedia equipment since 2013 and are working with lenses that are 17 years old. Unfortunately, we often rely on students using their own equipment.

Your donations will not only help Emerald Media Group produce better content, but it will also better prepare our student journalists for professional positions by giving them opportunities to use state of the art equipment.

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the Emerald Media Group and our student journalists.


Donate