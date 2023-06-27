The University of Oregon’s class of 2023 had its commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 20, marking the departure of UO's 147th graduating class. According to the university, the class of 2023 had 4,823 graduates.

The class of 2023’s college experience was different than most; many of the students earned part of their degrees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really really hard," Kaitlyn VanHoon said, a graduating senior who, like many of her peers, had her first year of college upended by the global pandemic.

VanHoon said that when she and her classmates left UO near the end of spring term for break, they assumed they’d be back in two weeks. But few could foresee the world-changing events that were just around the corner.

"I was not back in two weeks," she said.

Danielle DeGraw is a friend of VanHoon and stood beside her as they waited to enter Autzen Stadium for their commencement ceremony.

DeGraw transferred to UO from Portland State University, and as a result, her entire first year at UO was conducted over Zoom.

"It was a lot of math and a lot of isolation," DeGraw said. "But I had a good set of people with me in my household. And we got through it."

DeGraw and VanHoon are both from the small city of Canby, Oregon, about 25 miles south of Portland.

DeGraw said that coming from a small city such as Canby, which has a population less than 20,000, to Eugene exposed her to a lot of activities that she otherwise may not have taken an interest in.

"There are a lot of issues that I didn't realize were so important to me," DeGraw said, who had taken part in various roadside protests and Women’s Marches during her time at UO.

Advice for new Ducks? "Don’t wait to explore Eugene!" she said. "There are a lot of things that I'm finding now that I'm just about to leave, and I wish I would have found them sooner."

Tanner Venturi, who received his five year architecture degree, shares a similar sentiment.

Venturi’s words of wisdom to incoming Ducks are to attend new events, especially sports events. "Campus can get really immersive when you get to do stuff like that," Venturi said.

Venturi began his collegiate academic career in 2017, and as a result, he had a full year before "COVID jacked up the middle part," he said.

Prior to and throughout most of his time at the UO, Venturi worked for FedEx. Consequently, he was considered an essential worker during the pandemic and continued taking classes as well as working for the transportation company.

Venturi said that he's looking forward to relaxing between when he graduates and when his lease expires, and then he’ll begin to look for a job in architecture.

While some graduating students recommend attending university events during your time at UO, others found the highlight of college to be halfway around the world.

Jacquie Angel and her friends Sammy Marten and Saher Alladin met on a UO study abroad trip to Oviedo, Spain, the summer after their junior year.

Angel said that once she returned to in-person classes at UO after spending her sophomore year on Zoom, she wanted to do everything she possibly could.

"So I studied in Spain. That's how we all met."

When COVID forced the university to switch to online classes, all three moved back home right before spring break.

"I had to move out of the dorms. Like, halfway through. So I was really bummed about losing my freshman year," Marten said. However, she was grateful that she had a close relationship with her parents, which made the whole experience a lot more manageable.

Alladin said that after going back home for the remainder of her freshman year, she moved into an apartment her sophomore year with some friends.

"Honestly, it was really fun. Not the COVID, just having all my friends there. Always. We got so close," Alladin said. However, she acknowledged that online classes, coupled with being surrounded by her friends, made things "academically a little difficult."

Alladin said that freshman year is a time when everyone is just looking to make friends and meet new people.

"Even though the transition is scary, I would say just try and involve yourself in as many activities as you can," Alladin said. She herself joined the First-Year Interest Group: Carnegie Global Oregon, which she said provided her with a great opportunity to meet new people and create a hub.

Angel’s advice for incoming students?

“Don’t be too hard on yourself. Don't feel like you have to have everything figured out," she said. "It's okay to change your major or even completely change your friend group. Whatever you want to do, it's your life."

Marten echoed Angel’s advice, saying that college is a time to find confidence in yourself and with your life, friends and peers.

"Yeah, it can be scary, but just have fun and be yourself. Work hard, and you'll be fine," Marten said.

Marten said that her time at UO helped her grow positively as a person. "I became more independent and realized things about being an actual adult," she said. "I met a lot of people that really changed my life for the better."

Both Marten and Angel said they enjoyed their time together in Spain so much they plan on moving there in the next year or so.

The Daily Emerald documented the 2023 commencement ceremony in a short video, which can be found here.